Communication Breakdown: Bird Flu Messaging Amid U.S. Policy Shifts

The World Health Organization has encountered significant communication obstacles related to bird flu following the withdrawal decision of the United States from the agency, announced by President Donald Trump.

WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier highlighted the challenges in maintaining traditional communication channels, particularly concerning updates from Washington about the H5N1 outbreak. Lindmeier refrained from providing specific details.

In line with WHO guidelines, countries are obliged to share information on public health emergencies that could transcend borders. The U.S. has reported nearly 70 cases of H5N1 infection, predominantly among farm workers, since April. Concerns escalated after a second strain was identified in Nevada dairy cattle, as reported by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

(With inputs from agencies.)