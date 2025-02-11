Left Menu

Uttarakhand Celebrates Sporting Triumph at 38th National Games

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami honored kayaking and canoeing champions at the National Games in Tehri Garhwal. To boost youth sports participation, he announced plans for year-round competitions. Dhami lauded volunteer efforts and Prime Minister Modi's role in the event's success, marking a new chapter for Indian sports.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a vibrant celebration of athletic excellence, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami honored winners of the kayaking and canoeing contests, held as part of the 38th National Games in Tehri Garhwal. Chief Minister Dhami underscored his commitment to nurturing sports in the region, with plans to host annual sports events aimed at cultivating young talent.

Speaking to the media, CM Dhami expressed his ambition for Uttarakhand to become a hub for sports, ensuring competitions are held throughout the year. Earlier, he celebrated the state's successful hosting of the prestigious 38th National Games, a significant achievement for the region.

Dhami also praised the efforts of 20,000 dedicated volunteers and acknowledged the pivotal role played by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in launching the games. The event attracted nationwide attention, with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav congratulating state athletes for claiming over 50 medals, showcasing their prowess on a national stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

