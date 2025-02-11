Revolutionizing Rural Agriculture: India's Largest Cooperative Grain Storage Venture

Cooperation Minister Amit Shah announced in Parliament the completion of grain storage facilities in 11 Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) across 11 states, part of a pilot project under the expansive grain storage plan.

The initiative, described as the "World's Largest Grain Storage Plan in the Cooperative Sector," aims to build modern storage infrastructure at PACS, enhancing their role as procurement and storage hubs.

This plan is integrated with various central schemes such as the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund and Pradhan Mantri Formalization of Micro Food Processing Enterprises Scheme, aiming to bolster food security, reduce waste, and improve market efficiency.

