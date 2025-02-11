Left Menu

Revolutionizing Rural Agriculture: India's Largest Cooperative Grain Storage Venture

The Indian government, led by Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, is executing the world's largest grain storage plan in the cooperative sector. This initiative seeks to enhance rural agricultural supply chains by constructing grain storage facilities across Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) in various states.

Cooperation Minister Amit Shah
Cooperation Minister Amit Shah announced in Parliament the completion of grain storage facilities in 11 Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) across 11 states, part of a pilot project under the expansive grain storage plan.

The initiative, described as the "World's Largest Grain Storage Plan in the Cooperative Sector," aims to build modern storage infrastructure at PACS, enhancing their role as procurement and storage hubs.

This plan is integrated with various central schemes such as the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund and Pradhan Mantri Formalization of Micro Food Processing Enterprises Scheme, aiming to bolster food security, reduce waste, and improve market efficiency.

