Texas Pushes for State-Controlled Carbon Projects
Texas oil, gas, and manufacturing sectors are urging the EPA to approve Texas' request to manage its own carbon capture projects. The move aims to enhance private investments and expedite carbon capture technology. With a significant number of projects pending, Texas seeks to boost its economy and meet lower-carbon energy standards amid environmental concerns.
In a significant move to enhance local control over environmental initiatives, Texas oil, gas, and industrial groups are pressing the new EPA administrator to expedite the state's request for self-management of carbon capture projects. This shift could catalyze private investment and accelerate the development of carbon capture technology.
Key industry players, including the Texas Oil and Gas Association and the Texas Association of Manufacturers, have appealed to EPA chief Lee Zeldin to prioritize the state's application for 'primacy.' This change would allow Texas to independently oversee the approval of carbon capture and storage undertakings, addressing a federal backlog.
With 43 projects under review, Texas accounts for a substantial portion of U.S. applications. The state's ambition to gain EPA approval is seen as pivotal to meeting domestic and international demands for lower-carbon energy, especially amidst environmental concerns regarding CO2 storage risks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
