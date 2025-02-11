Sanctions Challenge: Russia-India Oil Trade in the Crossfire
Despite new US sanctions targeting Russia's oil trade, relations between Moscow and India seem steadfast. Russia's First Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin has termed these sanctions illegal. The complex Russia-India energy dynamics continue, influenced by global politics, economic pragmatism, and shifting oil import percentages.
- Country:
- India
New US sanctions against Russia's oil sector may not deter the ongoing trade between Russia and India, according to Russian First Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin. He criticized the sanctions as illegal.
Targeting major Russian oil producers, recent sanctions aim to curb Russia's energy exports and limit its resources for continuing the Ukraine conflict. However, India's growing but cautious involvement in such trade emphasizes economic pragmatism over political pressures.
Although India's imports of Russian oil surged post-sanctions, trendlines suggest future declines due to payment barriers and logistical challenges. As Indian refiners begin exploring other markets, the geopolitical and economic ramifications of the sanctions become evident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
