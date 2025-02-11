New US sanctions against Russia's oil sector may not deter the ongoing trade between Russia and India, according to Russian First Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin. He criticized the sanctions as illegal.

Targeting major Russian oil producers, recent sanctions aim to curb Russia's energy exports and limit its resources for continuing the Ukraine conflict. However, India's growing but cautious involvement in such trade emphasizes economic pragmatism over political pressures.

Although India's imports of Russian oil surged post-sanctions, trendlines suggest future declines due to payment barriers and logistical challenges. As Indian refiners begin exploring other markets, the geopolitical and economic ramifications of the sanctions become evident.

