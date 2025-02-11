Left Menu

Sanctions Challenge: Russia-India Oil Trade in the Crossfire

Despite new US sanctions targeting Russia's oil trade, relations between Moscow and India seem steadfast. Russia's First Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin has termed these sanctions illegal. The complex Russia-India energy dynamics continue, influenced by global politics, economic pragmatism, and shifting oil import percentages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 18:42 IST
Sanctions Challenge: Russia-India Oil Trade in the Crossfire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

New US sanctions against Russia's oil sector may not deter the ongoing trade between Russia and India, according to Russian First Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin. He criticized the sanctions as illegal.

Targeting major Russian oil producers, recent sanctions aim to curb Russia's energy exports and limit its resources for continuing the Ukraine conflict. However, India's growing but cautious involvement in such trade emphasizes economic pragmatism over political pressures.

Although India's imports of Russian oil surged post-sanctions, trendlines suggest future declines due to payment barriers and logistical challenges. As Indian refiners begin exploring other markets, the geopolitical and economic ramifications of the sanctions become evident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025