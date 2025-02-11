Left Menu

NCW Summons YouTubers for Offensive Remarks

The National Commission for Women (NCW) is summoning YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia and others for making derogatory remarks on India’s Got Latent. The scheduled hearing aims to address concerns surrounding the vulgar comments and to maintain societal dignity and respect.

New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2025 18:55 IST
The National Commission for Women (NCW) has issued a strong condemnation of derogatory remarks made by YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia and others on the comedy show 'India's Got Latent'. They have been summoned for a hearing on February 17.

The commission highlighted the offensive comments made by prominent content creators such as Allahbadia, Samay Raina, Apoorva Makhija, Jaspreet Singh, and Ashish Chanchlani. Show producers Tushar Poojari and Saurabh Bothra are also under scrutiny.

The NCW, under Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, emphasized that these remarks breach societal norms of dignity and equality. The summoned individuals are required to appear in person for the hearing in New Delhi.



