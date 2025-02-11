India's Economic Bounce Back: A Financial Forecast

India's Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, declared a strong recovery in the nation's economy, which witnessed a growth of 5.4% in the second quarter of this fiscal year. The government is committed to keeping India's status as the fastest-growing economy globally.

During discussions on the 2025-26 Union Budget, Sitharaman emphasized measures aimed at enhancing liquidity while ensuring fiscal prudence. Inflation management remains a key focus, with projections indicating a moderation in trends, especially in food prices.

The budget prioritizes effective capital expenditure, with 99% of borrowing earmarked for this purpose. The rupee's depreciation against the US dollar is attributed to both global and domestic influences. Despite facing global economic challenges, the government plans no cutbacks in state transfers, pledging Rs 25.01 lakh crore in the upcoming fiscal year.

(With inputs from agencies.)