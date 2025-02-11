Left Menu

OPEC's Role in Ensuring Global Energy Stability

OPEC highlights the importance of oil market stability for investment and global economic growth. At the India Energy Week, OPEC's Secretary General emphasized that oil remains crucial to energy security, despite energy transitions. A balanced approach is key to future energy needs, ensuring stability and economic prosperity.

New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2025 20:04 IST
OPEC underscored the critical role of oil market stability in fostering investment and fostering global economic development.

During the India Energy Week conference, OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al-Ghais stressed that oil's role remains vital, even as the world transitions toward renewable energy sources. He pointed out that energy security, predominantly reliant on oil, is crucial for driving worldwide economic prosperity.

Al-Ghais explained that stability in oil markets is pivotal for encouraging investments and ensuring long-term clarity in the energy sector, a commitment OPEC and its allies strive to uphold.

