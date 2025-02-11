OPEC's Role in Ensuring Global Energy Stability

OPEC underscored the critical role of oil market stability in fostering investment and fostering global economic development.

During the India Energy Week conference, OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al-Ghais stressed that oil's role remains vital, even as the world transitions toward renewable energy sources. He pointed out that energy security, predominantly reliant on oil, is crucial for driving worldwide economic prosperity.

Al-Ghais explained that stability in oil markets is pivotal for encouraging investments and ensuring long-term clarity in the energy sector, a commitment OPEC and its allies strive to uphold.

