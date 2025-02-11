Left Menu

Court Clears Women of Obscenity Charges in Landmark Delhi Verdict

The Tis Hazari Court in Delhi acquitted seven women and a bar manager of charges linked to an allegedly obscene dance performance. The court ruled that wearing short clothes and dancing aren't crimes unless they cause annoyance. The prosecution failed to provide substantial evidence of any wrongdoing.

In a significant ruling, Delhi's Tis Hazari Court has acquitted seven women and a bar manager from allegations of performing an obscene dance at a Pahar Ganj bar. The court emphasized that wearing short clothes does not constitute a crime. The judgment was passed by Chief Judicial Magistrate Neetu Sharma.

The court observed the prosecution's inability to prove the accusations, noting that the evidence did not demonstrate any unlawful activity by the accused. The testimony of Sub Inspector Dharmender, claiming an obscene act, lacked support, and no evidence suggested the dance annoyed other individuals present at the bar.

Moreover, assertions of violating a CCTV notification order were dismissed due to the prosecution's failure to produce proof of the notification's publication or accused's knowledge of it. This case underscores the importance of concrete evidence in the justice process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

