Amit Shah Directs BSF and Security Agencies to Ensure 'Zero Infiltration' and 'Zero Terror' in J&K

Union Home Minister Amit Shah instructed security forces, including the BSF and CRPF, to implement strong measures for zero infiltration and zero terror in Jammu & Kashmir. During a high-level meeting, Shah emphasized technology, intelligence, and coordinated efforts among agencies, highlighting the government's commitment to a terror-free region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 20:47 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah holds meeting with security forces (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, on Tuesday, instructed the Border Security Force (BSF) to guarantee 'zero infiltration' along the India-Pakistan International Border. The Home Minister conducted a high-level security review meeting in the national capital, urging the BSF to strengthen the border grid and employ advanced technologies.

Amit Shah's directive comes amidst ongoing efforts to eradicate terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. During the meeting, he urged all security agencies to remain vigilant and work in synergy. The focus remains on a 'zero terror plan' for the Union Territory, reinforcing the government's commitment to a terror-free region.

Shah also directed the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to maintain seamless coordination with the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police, ensuring comprehensive area domination, especially in the Jammu region. Emphasizing intelligence's role, he highlighted the importance of technology and dismantling the terror ecosystem, assuring resource availability for these endeavors.

