Left Menu

Kerala Mandates Aadhaar Linkage for Vehicle Registrations

The Kerala government now requires vehicle owners to link Aadhaar-registered mobile numbers with their Vehicle Registration Certificates (RC) for secure transactions. This system prevents fraud and introduces Digital RCs by March 2025, making documentation more efficient. Services can be accessed via the Parivahan portal or designated centers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 20:59 IST
Kerala Mandates Aadhaar Linkage for Vehicle Registrations
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government has introduced a new regulation requiring vehicle owners to link their Aadhaar-registered mobile numbers with Vehicle Registration Certificates (RC). According to the Transport Commissioner, the system mandates one-time password (OTP) verification for RC-related transactions, ensuring secure and legitimate alterations.

Commencing March 1, 2025, Kerala vehicle owners can download Digital RCs immediately following approval. This initiative aims to reduce paperwork, enhance transparency, and ease access to vehicle records. The measure seeks to prevent fraudulent activities by ensuring only the rightful owner authorizes any changes.

Aadhaar cardholders can independently update their mobile numbers on the Parivahan portal or at e-Seva/Akshaya Kendras. Alternatively, special counters at regional transport offices will provide assistance throughout February. The Aadhaar card is also vital for new car purchases, as it is mandated for all vehicle-related transactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025