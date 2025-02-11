Kerala Mandates Aadhaar Linkage for Vehicle Registrations

The Kerala government has introduced a new regulation requiring vehicle owners to link their Aadhaar-registered mobile numbers with Vehicle Registration Certificates (RC). According to the Transport Commissioner, the system mandates one-time password (OTP) verification for RC-related transactions, ensuring secure and legitimate alterations.

Commencing March 1, 2025, Kerala vehicle owners can download Digital RCs immediately following approval. This initiative aims to reduce paperwork, enhance transparency, and ease access to vehicle records. The measure seeks to prevent fraudulent activities by ensuring only the rightful owner authorizes any changes.

Aadhaar cardholders can independently update their mobile numbers on the Parivahan portal or at e-Seva/Akshaya Kendras. Alternatively, special counters at regional transport offices will provide assistance throughout February. The Aadhaar card is also vital for new car purchases, as it is mandated for all vehicle-related transactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)