Tragedy Strikes: Boy Mauled by Stray Dogs

A nine-year-old boy, Purushottam Kashyap, was tragically killed by a pack of stray dogs in Islamnagar village. Locals tried to save him by chasing the dogs away with stones, but he succumbed to his injuries after being rushed to a primary health center.

Updated: 11-02-2025 22:18 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 22:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Islamnagar village, a nine-year-old boy was mauled to death by stray dogs. The attack occurred while Purushottam Kashyap was playing in a field.

The local police reported that the dogs aggressively attacked Purushottam, leaving him severely mutilated with parts of his body and scalp torn apart.

Despite the efforts of locals who rushed to the scene, the boy was critically injured and later declared dead at a nearby health center. The event has shocked the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

