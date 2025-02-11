Tragedy Strikes: Boy Mauled by Stray Dogs

In a tragic incident in Islamnagar village, a nine-year-old boy was mauled to death by stray dogs. The attack occurred while Purushottam Kashyap was playing in a field.

The local police reported that the dogs aggressively attacked Purushottam, leaving him severely mutilated with parts of his body and scalp torn apart.

Despite the efforts of locals who rushed to the scene, the boy was critically injured and later declared dead at a nearby health center. The event has shocked the community.

