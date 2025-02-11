Left Menu

Tariffs Trigger Turmoil: How U.S. Industries Brace for Steel and Aluminum Costs

As President Donald Trump announces a 25% tariff on steel and aluminum imports, industries reliant on these metals such as automotive and beverage sectors are bracing for increased costs and uncertainty. Companies are exploring strategies like switching imports and stockpiling, while the potential for exemptions remains unclear.

Updated: 11-02-2025 23:14 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 23:14 IST
Industries heavily dependent on steel and aluminum imports are scrambling to mitigate costs following President Donald Trump's decision to impose a 25% tariff on these metals. Companies ranging from automotive giants like Ford to smaller firms in aerospace and appliances anticipate disruption as they brace for the tariffs scheduled to take effect in mid-March.

The White House's fluctuating tariff declarations leave executives and investors uneasy, with fears of sudden shifts looming. Many businesses remain uncertain about implementation specifics and possibilities of exemptions, sparking strategic plans such as import shifts or cost transfers to consumers. Coca-Cola and Coty are among those exploring changes in their supply lines.

Ford is strategizing inventory adjustments to prepare for potential tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada, while the broader manufacturing sector warns of planning difficulties. The ongoing unpredictability stirs concerns about long-term impacts, prompting calls for sustainable domestic production support in metals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

