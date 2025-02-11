Budget Debate: Rich-Driven Focus Sparks Controversy
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticized the Union Budget, alleging it favors the wealthy and lacks a roadmap for development. Finance Minister defended the budget, highlighting significant capital expenditure plans. The debate centered on the government's vision and budgetary priorities.
- Country:
- India
In a heated session of the Lok Sabha, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav took a strong stance against the recently unveiled Union Budget. Yadav criticized the financial plan, labeling it a 'targeted budget' that predominantly favors affluent individuals and industrialists, lacking a clear path for transforming India into a developed nation.
During the debate, Yadav voiced concerns over the government's vision for a 'Viskit Bharat.' He referenced recent deportations of Indian nationals, symbolically suggesting that Prime Minister Modi take 'a golden shackle' to the U.S. as a metaphor for the budget's constraints on progress. Yadav's statements underscored his skepticism about the budget's direction.
Responding to the criticisms, the Finance Minister articulated the government's commitment to substantial capital expenditure. She highlighted that nearly all borrowed resources would be utilized for this purpose. The minister revealed projected effective capital expenditure figures and emphasized the role of grants to states, reinforcing the budget's focus on building capital assets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Slum Development Scandal: Builders and Politicians Under Scrutiny
Global Financial Shake-ups: Key Developments
Choosing a Reliable IoT Platform and Software Development
Aspirations of crores of people driving India's movement on path of development, AI is 'Aspiration of India': PM Modi.
World Bank Report Highlights South Sudan’s Natural Resource Potential for Sustainable Development