Budget Debate: Rich-Driven Focus Sparks Controversy

In a heated session of the Lok Sabha, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav took a strong stance against the recently unveiled Union Budget. Yadav criticized the financial plan, labeling it a 'targeted budget' that predominantly favors affluent individuals and industrialists, lacking a clear path for transforming India into a developed nation.

During the debate, Yadav voiced concerns over the government's vision for a 'Viskit Bharat.' He referenced recent deportations of Indian nationals, symbolically suggesting that Prime Minister Modi take 'a golden shackle' to the U.S. as a metaphor for the budget's constraints on progress. Yadav's statements underscored his skepticism about the budget's direction.

Responding to the criticisms, the Finance Minister articulated the government's commitment to substantial capital expenditure. She highlighted that nearly all borrowed resources would be utilized for this purpose. The minister revealed projected effective capital expenditure figures and emphasized the role of grants to states, reinforcing the budget's focus on building capital assets.

