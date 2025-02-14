EU-Funded WFP Drone Donation Boosts Zambia's Disaster Response Capabilities

The World Food Programme (WFP), with funding from the European Union (EU) through its Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO) department, has donated three state-of-the-art Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) to Zambia’s Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU). This donation aims to enhance Zambia’s preparedness and response to climate-related disasters.

Zambia faces increasing threats from extreme weather patterns, including frequent droughts and floods that endanger lives and livelihoods while driving up disaster management costs. The newly donated drones, equipped with advanced aerial surveillance technology and infrared cameras, will support rapid damage assessments, search and rescue operations, and comprehensive mapping of affected areas. These capabilities will allow the DMMU to strengthen emergency response and recovery efforts.

Cissy Kabasuuga, WFP Zambia Country Representative, praised the impact of the donation: “Drones are a game-changer for disaster management, allowing for accurate mapping, modelling, and faster decision-making. With this donation, we are helping Zambia adopt a digital approach to disaster response—one that enhances efficiency and saves lives.”

The European Union's contribution facilitated through ECHO, highlights its commitment to leveraging technology for humanitarian aid and disaster preparedness. By supporting the use of digital tools, the EU aims to strengthen Zambia’s capacity to respond swiftly and effectively to natural disasters.

These drones are expected to significantly improve the DMMU’s ability to conduct real-time assessments, identify hazards invisible to the human eye using infrared technology, and expedite relief efforts. The donation represents a crucial step forward in building climate resilience and protecting vulnerable communities across Zambia.