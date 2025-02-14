Batasia War Memorial: A Tribute to Valor and Sacrifice

In a ceremonious event held at the Batasia War Memorial, the Zila Sainik Board in collaboration with the Indian Army paid homage to the valor and sacrifices of Indian soldiers, including iconic Gorkha soldiers, on Friday. The solemn affair saw the inauguration of a new 72-foot Flag Mast, underscoring the nation's enduring gratitude for its armed forces.

This esteemed site, situated in a region with nearly 15,000 veterans, holds immense historical and emotional significance. Established in 1995, the memorial stands as a tribute to the Gorkha soldiers of the Indian Army who made the ultimate sacrifice. It showcases a beautifully landscaped garden with a central soldier statue, all set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Darjeeling hills and the Kanchenjunga range. The installation of the flag mast at this heritage site posed unique challenges, which were successfully overcome, marking a significant milestone.

The ceremony was graced by West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose as the Chief Guest, alongside Lieutenant General Zubin A Minwalla and other distinguished military and civil dignitaries. The event began with a solemn Wreath-Laying Ceremony, followed by the Hoisting of the National Flag to the strains of the National Anthem, stirring deep-rooted patriotic sentiment. The inauguration of the Flag Mast, together with the unveiling of the Inaugural Stone, was a poignant moment that reinforced national respect for its brave warriors.

The proceedings also honored Veer Naris and Awardees, recognizing the sacrifices of military families. The overwhelming participation of citizens, veterans, and officials made the event a powerful testament to the selfless service of the Indian Army.

(With inputs from agencies.)