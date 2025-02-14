Vicious Acid Attack in Andhra Pradesh Sparks Outrage

A young woman named Gautami from Perampalli village in Andhra Pradesh's Annamayya District fell victim to a brutal acid attack and stabbing, allegedly at the hands of a male classmate purported to be her 'lover'. The incident occurred in Gurramkonda Mandal, sparking outrage and condemnation from various quarters.

Gautami, a college student from Madanapalle, spoke to the media about the harrowing attack carried out by her classmate. Following the assault, she was quickly transported to the government hospital in Madanapalle via 108 ambulance for immediate medical attention. This shocking event has captured the attention of Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

Chief Minister Naidu issued a strong condemnation of the heinous act and has urged officials to take stringent measures against the perpetrator. His office conveyed, via X, the government's commitment to provide the victim with necessary medical care and extend full support to her family. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)