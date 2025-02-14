Controversy Over Maharashtra's Re 1 Crop Insurance Scheme

Maharashtra's Re 1 crop insurance scheme is at the center of controversy following remarks by Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate. The minister's comment comparing the insurance offering to a beggar's refusal has provoked a backlash, with some accusing him of denigrating farmers.

Kokate was discussing potential reforms at an agricultural event, suggesting that while the scheme won't be shut down, measures are needed to curb misuse by external entities. Despite irregularities, the scheme, aimed at aiding farmers, will continue.

This situation has ignited criticism from groups like the Kisan Sabha, condemning the perceived insult. Meanwhile, the state Congress has called for Kokate's resignation, despite his insistence that media distortion has misinterpreted his remarks, which specifically targeted exploitation by non-state firms.

(With inputs from agencies.)