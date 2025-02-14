Left Menu

Controversy Over Maharashtra's Re 1 Crop Insurance Scheme

Maharashtra's Re 1 crop insurance scheme has sparked controversy after Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate likened its acceptance to a beggar's refusal of alms. Criticized for allegedly insulting farmers, Kokate clarified that his remarks targeted misuse by external firms. The scheme, marked by irregularities, will continue with potential reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amravati | Updated: 14-02-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 20:24 IST
Controversy Over Maharashtra's Re 1 Crop Insurance Scheme
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's Re 1 crop insurance scheme is at the center of controversy following remarks by Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate. The minister's comment comparing the insurance offering to a beggar's refusal has provoked a backlash, with some accusing him of denigrating farmers.

Kokate was discussing potential reforms at an agricultural event, suggesting that while the scheme won't be shut down, measures are needed to curb misuse by external entities. Despite irregularities, the scheme, aimed at aiding farmers, will continue.

This situation has ignited criticism from groups like the Kisan Sabha, condemning the perceived insult. Meanwhile, the state Congress has called for Kokate's resignation, despite his insistence that media distortion has misinterpreted his remarks, which specifically targeted exploitation by non-state firms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

 Taiwan
2
New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

 Global
3
Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

 Global
4
Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025