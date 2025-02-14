India, Nepal Boost Energy Ties
India and Nepal have committed to accelerating the completion of energy projects funded by New Delhi. Discussions involved the Pancheshwar Multipurpose Project, transmission lines, and green hydrogen production between Indian envoy Naveen Srivastava and Nepal's Energy Minister Deepak Khadka.
India is urging the rapid completion of energy projects funded by its government in Nepal. This call to action was a central theme during a meeting between Indian envoy Naveen Srivastava and Nepal's Minister for Energy, Water Resources, and Irrigation, Deepak Khadka.
Key discussions focused on expediting the Pancheshwar Multipurpose Project's detailed project report and enhancing bilateral energy cooperation.
Khadka expressed gratitude for India's support in power trade and infrastructure development, while Srivastava reassured continued Indian assistance in green hydrogen initiatives and the advancement of transmission lines.
(With inputs from agencies.)
