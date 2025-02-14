Left Menu

India, Nepal Boost Energy Ties

India and Nepal have committed to accelerating the completion of energy projects funded by New Delhi. Discussions involved the Pancheshwar Multipurpose Project, transmission lines, and green hydrogen production between Indian envoy Naveen Srivastava and Nepal's Energy Minister Deepak Khadka.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 14-02-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 20:47 IST
India, Nepal Boost Energy Ties
  • Country:
  • Nepal

India is urging the rapid completion of energy projects funded by its government in Nepal. This call to action was a central theme during a meeting between Indian envoy Naveen Srivastava and Nepal's Minister for Energy, Water Resources, and Irrigation, Deepak Khadka.

Key discussions focused on expediting the Pancheshwar Multipurpose Project's detailed project report and enhancing bilateral energy cooperation.

Khadka expressed gratitude for India's support in power trade and infrastructure development, while Srivastava reassured continued Indian assistance in green hydrogen initiatives and the advancement of transmission lines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

 Taiwan
2
New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

 Global
3
Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

 Global
4
Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025