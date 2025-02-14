Left Menu

Gas Lifeline: Transdniestria's Energy Crisis Eased by Russian Loan

The separatist Transdniestria region in Moldova is receiving Russian gas supplies thanks to a loan from Moscow. This follows a halt in gas flows via Ukraine after a transit agreement ended. Moldova, under PM Dorin Recean, permits the gas flow arrangement to aid the region's energy situation.

Updated: 14-02-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 21:04 IST
The pro-Russian breakaway region of Transdniestria in Moldova has begun receiving gas supplies under a loan agreement with Moscow, according to separatist officials. This marks a vital move as the region faced an energy crisis after Russian gas flows were stopped when Ukraine declined to renew a transit agreement at the start of the year.

Transdniestrian leader Vadim Krasnoselsky announced on Telegram that the deliveries were feasible due to the Russian loan and collaboration with Russia's Ministry of Energy. Moldova's Prime Minister, Dorin Recean, stated that his government would not hinder the gas flow arrangement facilitated by MET Gas and Energy Marketing AG, a unit of Switzerland's MET Group.

This development provides much-needed relief to the Transdniestria region, a small area run by pro-Russian separatists. The region was thrown into an energy crisis when Russian natural gas shipments stopped, affecting tens of thousands of residents along the Moldova-Ukraine border.

(With inputs from agencies.)

