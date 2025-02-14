Mahakumbh 2025: Record-breaking Devotion at the Triveni Sangam

The 2025 Mahakumbh in Prayagraj has achieved a remarkable milestone, drawing over 500 million devotees, surpassing the population of major countries like the U.S. and Russia. This feat establishes it as the world's largest spiritual gathering, as confirmed by the Uttar Pradesh administration.

Significant attendance markers are noted, with 17 million devotees participating on Paush Purnima, and a peak of 76.4 million on Mauni Amavasya. Official data indicates that more than 400,000 attendees traveled via 140 trains, emphasizing the event's massive scale. Concurrently, an ambitious cleanliness drive is setting a Guinness record, with 300 workers cleaning the rivers.

In addition to the landmarks of faith and cleanliness, social media activities have caught the authorities' attention, leading to action against 54 accounts for rumor-mongering. Such episodes underline the vigilance required in managing misinformation during such grand events.

(With inputs from agencies.)