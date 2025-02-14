Left Menu

US Approves Extradition of 26/11 Accused Tahawwur Rana: A Diplomatic Victory for India

The US has agreed to extradite 26/11 Mumbai attacks accused Tahawwur Rana to India, marking a significant diplomatic achievement for the Modi administration. The decision, announced during Prime Minister Modi's US visit, was praised by senior advocate Ujjwal Nikam as a strong global message against terrorism.

14-02-2025
Ujjwal Nikam (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a significant diplomatic achievement for India, the United States has confirmed the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. The move coincides with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Washington, underscoring deepening ties between the two nations.

Senior advocate and BJP leader Ujjwal Nikam hailed the decision as a victory for Indian diplomacy. He emphasized that this sends a strong signal globally that the US will not serve as a haven for terrorists. "This will have long-reaching effects," he said, urging other nations, including the UK, to take similar measures.

US President Donald Trump announced the extradition during a joint press conference with Prime Minister Modi, describing Rana as "one of the very evil people of the world," and asserting the need for him to face justice in India. A US court had earlier denied Rana's attempt to block his extradition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

