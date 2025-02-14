Power Play: Ensuring Uninterrupted Electricity in Delhi Amid Political Turmoil

After the Aam Aadmi Party's exit from Delhi's leadership, former Chief Minister Atishi has flagged concerns regarding potential power outages in various city sectors. Responding to these assertions, BSES distribution companies have assured residents of an uninterrupted power supply, emphasizing their preparations and efficient operations.

In alignment with eco-friendly objectives, BSES is harnessing up to 2000 MW of renewable energy to meet the city's winter power demands. Meanwhile, state Load Dispatch Centre data indicates that Delhi's power requirement has stayed steady between 4200 and 4500 MW since early February.

The power providers have established dedicated war rooms manned by senior officials to facilitate immediate responses to any emergencies, extending support across South, West, East, and Central Delhi. BSES remains vigilant to minimize disruption, promising reliable electricity to over 50 lakh consumers.

(With inputs from agencies.)