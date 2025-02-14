Left Menu

Countdown to Nuclear Talks: The Urgent Need for Renewed Diplomacy with Iran

The urgency to secure a deal on Iran's nuclear programme intensifies as Iran progresses toward weapons-grade uranium. Despite diplomatic delays, a resolution is sought by European powers. Rafael Grossi emphasizes the need for action, with IAEA poised for engagement once a U.S. envoy is appointed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-02-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 21:31 IST
An urgent push for renewed diplomatic efforts to curb Iran's nuclear programme was highlighted by U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi on Friday. As Iran accelerates its uranium enrichment, Grossi warns that the opportunity to reach an agreement is rapidly diminishing.

The Trump administration's approach to Iran's nuclear dossier remains unclear, with needed diplomatic appointments yet to be made. The lack of progress has allowed Iran to advance its uranium enrichment to significantly higher levels, nearing weapons-grade capacity.

European powers aim to engage Iran in talks to impose new restrictions and lift sanctions before the 2015 accord's expiry. Grossi expressed readiness to act once a U.S. envoy is in place, emphasizing the dire need to expedite diplomatic conversations and negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

