The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) has reported the discovery of tear gas traces in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region, a disputed area in the ongoing conflict with Russia. Such usage as a warfare tool is in violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention.

Ukraine sought the OPCW's expertise, which resulted in the agency sending a team to the area. Though the team is not tasked with assigning culpability, both Ukraine and the United States allege that Russia has improperly used tear gas to expel forces from trenches.

From samples gathered in October, the OPCW identified the presence of tear gas on grenade shells and soil. A similar finding was noted in November, indicating repeated instances of tear gas usage in the area.

