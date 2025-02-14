Left Menu

Chemical Weapon Traces Uncovered in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk

The OPCW found tear gas traces in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk amid conflict with Russia. Its use for warfare is banned by the Chemical Weapons Convention. Ukraine and the U.S. claim Russia's illegal use, though OPCW can't assign blame. Evidence was collected from October to November.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amsterdam | Updated: 14-02-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 22:01 IST
The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) has reported the discovery of tear gas traces in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region, a disputed area in the ongoing conflict with Russia. Such usage as a warfare tool is in violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention.

Ukraine sought the OPCW's expertise, which resulted in the agency sending a team to the area. Though the team is not tasked with assigning culpability, both Ukraine and the United States allege that Russia has improperly used tear gas to expel forces from trenches.

From samples gathered in October, the OPCW identified the presence of tear gas on grenade shells and soil. A similar finding was noted in November, indicating repeated instances of tear gas usage in the area.

