Delhi CMO Demands Restoration of Official 'X' Handle Amid Parody Account Takeover
The Delhi Chief Minister's Office (CMO) has expressed concerns to social media platform 'X' over the unauthorized change of its official handle and requested the restoration of '@CMODelhi'. The CMO also calls for the deactivation of a parody account that has assumed the handle.
The Delhi Chief Minister's Office (CMO) has formally urged social media platform 'X' to address the unauthorized modification of its official handle '@CMODelhi', which has been changed to '@KejriwalAtWork'. This alteration has prompted the CMO to call for an immediate restoration.
In a detailed email to 'X', the CMO highlighted that the government handle, formerly '@CMODelhi', now labeled '@KejriwalAtWork', boasts approximately 990,000 followers. The CMO underlined the necessity of associating official accounts with the office rather than individuals and requested that a parody account using the former CMO handle be deactivated.
The CMO's communication further notes access problems to the altered handle, receiving error messages, and stresses the importance of restoring the '@CMODelhi' handle to prevent misuse. Additionally, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is yet to announce a new Chief Minister after winning a majority in the Delhi Assembly elections.
