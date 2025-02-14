Assam CM Meets CRPF DG as 'Jhumoir Binandini 2025' Preparations Underway
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met CRPF DG GP Singh in a courtesy meeting. Discussions also revolved around the upcoming 'Jhumoir Binandini 2025' cultural event in Assam, anticipated to showcase the Tea Tribe's heritage with Prime Minister Modi's attendance.
In a recent courtesy meeting, Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomed the new Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force, GP Singh, at his official residence. The meeting, noted to be Singh's first with the Chief Minister since his appointment as DG CRPF, included the customary exchange of a memento and a bouquet.
Previously, Singh held the position of Director General of Police in Assam and is a senior IPS officer belonging to the 1991 batch of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre. The Assam Chief Minister's Office subsequently took to social media platform X to share details of the meeting, emphasizing Singh's visit to New Delhi.
Meanwhile, preparations for the highly-anticipated 'Jhumoir Binandini 2025' festival at Sarusajai Stadium are in full swing. This cultural extravaganza aims to showcase Assam's Tea Tribe community's rich heritage. Scheduled for February 24, the event is poised to feature performances by 8,000 artists and draw an audience that includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, further elevating its significance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
