NIA Charges Babbar Khalsa Operatives for Murder of VHP Leader in Punjab

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has officially charge-sheeted two operatives linked to the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) module for their involvement in the brutal murder of Vikas Prabhakar, also known as Vikas Bagga, a prominent Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader in Punjab. The central agency's statement on Friday unveiled this development.

Vikas Bagga was reportedly gunned down at his confectionery shop in Nangal, Roopnagar district, Punjab, on April 13, 2024. This act was part of a broader conspiracy orchestrated by BKI members residing in various countries. The sinister plot was allegedly directed by Pakistan-based BKI chief Wadhawa Singh Babbar, with significant roles played by Germany-based Harjit Singh and Kulbeer Singh.

The NIA, having taken over the investigation from Punjab Police in May 2024, previously charged several individuals, including Harjit Singh and Kulbeer Singh. These individuals were accused of recruiting operatives and facilitating logistics, funds, and armaments necessary for executing the crime. The conspiracy reportedly involved using international channels for funding and weapon procurement.

