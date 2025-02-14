DRI Mumbai Seizes Gold from Iranian Smugglers in High-Stakes Operation

In a high-stakes operation, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in Mumbai intercepted three Iranian nationals traveling from Dubai, leading to the seizure of 7.143 kg of gold valued at over 6 crores. Authorities reported that after a meticulous search, seven one-kilo gold bars and an additional cut piece, all bearing foreign markings, were uncovered in the waist bags stealthily hidden under the clothing of two passengers.

Investigations disclosed that the gold, now impounded, was valued at approximately Rs 6.28 crores. In their voluntary confessions, two of the passengers conceded to smuggling the gold, implicating the third passenger as their orchestrator — a claim that was duly substantiated by the involved individual.

The trio now faces arrest under the Customs Act of 1962 as the DRI delves deeper into the case, part of its larger mandate to dismantle illegal smuggling networks. Meanwhile, in a separate operation, Chennai's Special Intelligence and Investigation Branch intercepted a shipment of mis-declared goods, including 516 alloy wheels and 11,624 pairs of counterfeit footwear, with a combined worth of Rs 5.13 crore, falsely declared as study materials.

