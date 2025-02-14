Planet as Valentine: A Call for Environmental Love and Action

On Valentine's Day, Swami Chidanand Saraswati, President of Parmarth Niketan, and Sadhvi Bhagwati Saraswati delivered a poignant message to their worldwide followers, urging them to expand the day's focus on love and affection to include our planet. They underscored the necessity for urgent and responsible action to conserve Earth's environment.

Declaring, "Our Earth is our Valentine," they stressed the mutual relationship; Earth gives life, and it's humanity's turn to show love and care. This sentiment was highlighted during a large-scale cleanliness campaign, Mahaswachhta Abhiyan, at Prayagraj's historic Sangam area and Arail Ghat, aiming to promote cleanliness and environmental awareness.

Echoing ancient wisdom, Swami Chidanand reminded participants of their duty to respect and protect natural resources. Advocating for sustainable practices, both leaders called for reduced plastic use, water conservation, and trees planting to preserve Earth for future generations. Volunteers worldwide joined their efforts, committing to a cleaner, healthier planet.

