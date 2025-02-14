Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Waqf Amendment Bill Amid Political Tensions

Maulana Shahabuddin, head of the All India Muslim Jamaat, calms fears about the Waqf Amendment Bill, asserting it won't endanger mosques or madrasas. While political leaders debate its implications, critics claim it's a diversion from economic dissatisfaction. The Bill aims to curb Waqf Board corruption and protect vulnerable communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-02-2025 23:31 IST | Created: 14-02-2025 23:31 IST
Controversy Surrounds Waqf Amendment Bill Amid Political Tensions
Maulana Shahabuddin, National President of the All India Muslim Jamaat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to pacify growing tensions, Maulana Shahabuddin, President of the All India Muslim Jamaat, addressed widespread apprehensions about the Waqf Amendment Bill. He assured the Muslim community that the bill poses no threat to religious sites such as mosques, madrasas, and dargahs, dismissing rumors as attempts to spread fear and misinformation.

Shahabuddin emphasized the bill's intent to eliminate corruption within the Waqf Board, highlighting past mismanagement of properties designated to benefit disadvantaged Muslims. He pointed out that rather than aiding the community, these properties were exploited by officials and landlords for personal gain.

Meanwhile, political leaders including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticized the bill as a diversion from economic issues, labeling the recent budget as disappointing. Amidst heated parliamentary debates, allegations arose about the exclusion of opposition viewpoints in official reports, a claim refuted by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

Escalating Tariff Tensions: Taiwan's Strategic Response

 Taiwan
2
New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

New Diplomatic Horizons: India's Increased Defense Purchases from the U.S.

 Global
3
Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

Trump and Modi: Navigating Tariffs and Trade Tensions Amid Global Challenges

 Global
4
Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

Cross-Border Tensions Rise Amid Drone Strikes in Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025