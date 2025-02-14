Controversy Surrounds Waqf Amendment Bill Amid Political Tensions

In a bid to pacify growing tensions, Maulana Shahabuddin, President of the All India Muslim Jamaat, addressed widespread apprehensions about the Waqf Amendment Bill. He assured the Muslim community that the bill poses no threat to religious sites such as mosques, madrasas, and dargahs, dismissing rumors as attempts to spread fear and misinformation.

Shahabuddin emphasized the bill's intent to eliminate corruption within the Waqf Board, highlighting past mismanagement of properties designated to benefit disadvantaged Muslims. He pointed out that rather than aiding the community, these properties were exploited by officials and landlords for personal gain.

Meanwhile, political leaders including Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticized the bill as a diversion from economic issues, labeling the recent budget as disappointing. Amidst heated parliamentary debates, allegations arose about the exclusion of opposition viewpoints in official reports, a claim refuted by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju.

