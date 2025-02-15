Trump's LNG Export Green Light: A New Era in Energy Expansion

President Donald Trump's administration has reignited the liquefied natural gas (LNG) export sector by granting a crucial license to Commonwealth LNG in Louisiana. This marks the first approval since former President Joe Biden halted exports of this key resource last year.

The approval facilitates U.S. LNG exports to major markets in Asia and Europe, positioning the nation as a leading energy supplier. Additionally, President Trump signed an executive order establishing a new energy council, spearheaded by Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, to further amplify the country's oil and gas output.

In a significant shift, over 600 million acres of offshore federal waters have been reopened for oil and gas development, reversing bans set by the Biden administration. Trump's swift action on his return to office has encouraged other industry players, such as Cheniere and Energy Transfer, to advance their LNG export ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)