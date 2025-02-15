Left Menu

Trump Revives LNG Exports: A New Era for U.S. Energy

The Trump administration has granted a liquefied natural gas export license to Commonwealth LNG in Louisiana. This marks the first approval since former President Biden paused exports. Additionally, Trump has created a new energy council to boost U.S. oil and gas production and opened offshore federal waters for development.

The Trump administration has announced the approval of a liquefied natural gas export license to Commonwealth LNG, based in Louisiana. This marks the first such approval since former President Joe Biden put a hold on LNG exports early last year. The newly granted license allows for exports to markets in Asia and Europe.

In a related move, President Trump signed an executive order establishing a new energy council, spearheaded by Interior Secretary Doug Burgum. The council's aim is to further increase U.S. oil and gas production, solidifying the nation's standing as the world's top producer of fossil fuels. Trump also declared that over 600 million acres of offshore federal waters, previously restricted by the Biden administration, are now available for oil and gas development.

Trump's lifting of the LNG export freeze coincides with his resumption of presidential duties. Commonwealth LNG has long awaited this clearance and plans to construct a substantial export facility in Louisiana targeting non-free trade partner countries. Meanwhile, other LNG organizations, such as Cheniere and Energy Transfer, intend to expedite their export ventures. The ongoing quest for approval of the Constitution natural gas pipeline, which faced abandonment due to opposition, remains a pivotal part of Trump's energy agenda.

