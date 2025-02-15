OpenAI Declines Musk’s Multi-Billion Dollar Bid
OpenAI has rejected a $97.4 billion acquisition offer from a consortium led by billionaire Elon Musk. The AI startup, known for its innovative ChatGPT product, stated that it is not for sale at this time. The decision underscores OpenAI's commitment to its current trajectory and independence.
In a significant move, OpenAI has turned down an acquisition offer worth $97.4 billion from a group spearheaded by billion-dollar entrepreneur Elon Musk.
The AI company, globally recognized for its advanced ChatGPT technology, firmly stated on Friday that it has no intention of selling.
This decision highlights OpenAI's determination to remain on its current path and retain its independence in the competitive tech landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
