OpenAI Declines Musk’s Multi-Billion Dollar Bid

In a significant move, OpenAI has turned down an acquisition offer worth $97.4 billion from a group spearheaded by billion-dollar entrepreneur Elon Musk.

The AI company, globally recognized for its advanced ChatGPT technology, firmly stated on Friday that it has no intention of selling.

This decision highlights OpenAI's determination to remain on its current path and retain its independence in the competitive tech landscape.

