Enhancing Jharkhand's Economic Growth through Priority Sector Lending

Jharkhand's priority sector lending credit potential is set to rise by about 64% to Rs 88,303 crore for the next fiscal. This policy tool, mandated by the RBI, aims to support sectors crucial to development. Emphasizing diversification and sustainability, NABARD supports farmers and suggests expanded credit options.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 15-02-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 18:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The credit potential for priority sector lending in Jharkhand is projected to surge to Rs 88,303 crore for the next fiscal year, marking a significant 64% increase from the current year, according to an official announcement this Saturday.

For 2024-25, the credit potential is fixed at Rs 54,008.31 crore. Priority sector lending (PSL), a crucial policy instrument, ensures that pivotal sectors receive sufficient financial backing. The Reserve Bank of India mandates that banks allocate a defined portion of their loans to sectors including agriculture, education, housing, and small industries.

Jharkhand Finance Minister Radha Krishna Kishore recently unveiled the Focus paper 2025-26, stressing the importance of sustainable agricultural practices and financial inclusion as part of the broader economic growth strategy. NABARD Jharkhand's Regional Office Chief, S K Jahagirdar, highlighted areas like crop diversification, integrated farming, and climate resilience to bolster sustainability.

To further support these initiatives, NABARD is aiding farmers in several districts and recommends expanding Kisan Credit Card coverage and creating a credit guarantee corpus for women entrepreneurs, enhancing their access to financial services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

