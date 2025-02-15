Left Menu

Punjab CM Vows Humane Welcome for Deportees Amid Alleged Defamation Bid

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann assures humane treatment for deportees arriving in Amritsar amid claims of defamation efforts targeting Punjab. Arrangements for temporary stay and onward travel are in place. Mann criticizes the Centre for targeting Punjab, as 119 deportees are set to arrive from various Indian states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-02-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 18:52 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has pledged to ensure proper treatment for deportees arriving in Amritsar, as he accuses authorities of attempting to defame the state. The deportees will stay temporarily in the city before being transported to their home states.

Addressing the media in Amritsar, Mann expressed concerns about a potential conspiracy to tarnish the image of Punjabis, citing the city's selection as a landing site for flights carrying deported individuals. He questioned the criteria used by the MEA to choose Amritsar for this purpose.

The expected arrival includes 119 deportees, with the majority hailing from Punjab. This represents the second wave of deportations since President Trump's inauguration and has sparked significant political tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

