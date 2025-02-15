Punjab CM Vows Humane Welcome for Deportees Amid Alleged Defamation Bid

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has pledged to ensure proper treatment for deportees arriving in Amritsar, as he accuses authorities of attempting to defame the state. The deportees will stay temporarily in the city before being transported to their home states.

Addressing the media in Amritsar, Mann expressed concerns about a potential conspiracy to tarnish the image of Punjabis, citing the city's selection as a landing site for flights carrying deported individuals. He questioned the criteria used by the MEA to choose Amritsar for this purpose.

The expected arrival includes 119 deportees, with the majority hailing from Punjab. This represents the second wave of deportations since President Trump's inauguration and has sparked significant political tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)