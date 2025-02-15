Left Menu

EOW Investigates Rs122 Crore Fraud at New India Co-operative Bank

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) is investigating a Rs122 crore fraud involving Hitesh Pravinchand Mehta, former General Manager of New India Co-operative Bank. Discrepancies in financial records led to a police probe, revealing large withdrawals by Mehta. The case has heightened concerns over co-operative bank governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-02-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 19:43 IST
EOW Investigates Rs122 Crore Fraud at New India Co-operative Bank
New India Cooperative Bank Ltd (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW), in a significant development, has taken over the investigation of a Rs122 crore financial fraud case involving Hitesh Pravinchand Mehta, the former General Manager of New India Co-operative Bank Limited. The Mumbai police, in their statement, confirmed the probe, which highlights the Bank's Dadar and Goregaon branches.

The alleged fraud, taking place between 2020 and 2025, initially came to light through an internal audit that identified discrepancies in the bank's financial records. The Chief Accounts Officer of the bank lodged a complaint after Mehta was accused of misappropriating funds, leveraging his senior position to siphon massive sums from the institution.

The complexity of the fraud has necessitated deeper investigation, with new inquiries uncovering the likelihood of more individuals involved. The case, initially handled by the Dadar Police, has transitioned to the EOW for a thorough forensic audit to fully uncover the extent of the fraud and to identify possible colluders.

This unfolding saga has sent ripples through the banking sector, spotlighting deficiencies in internal controls and oversight mechanisms within co-operative banks. Mumbai's EOW, along with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), is determined to pursue the case, ensuring those responsible are held accountable. The RBI has taken pivotal steps, including superseding the bank's Board and appointing a new Administrator, to stabilize operations and address governance lapses.

The Reserve Bank of India, responding to governance issues at New India Co-operative Bank, recently imposed strict regulatory scrutiny. With Former SBI Chief General Manager Shreekant taking the helm as Administrator, the bank faces a pivotal reform phase under close supervision, accompanied by a Committee of Advisors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

 Global
2
Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

 Global
3
Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

 Global
4
Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025