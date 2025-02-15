Left Menu

NFR's Firm Stand: Eviction Drives Clear Unauthorized Railway Encroachments

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has intensified eviction drives to remove unauthorized encroachments on railway property, enhancing safety and smooth operations. Recently, significant operations dismantled 60-70 illegal structures at Jalpaiguri Station. NFR urges public cooperation to maintain clear railway premises and ensure a secure railway network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-02-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 20:18 IST
NF Railway carries out eviction drive to remove unauthorized encroachments (Photo/NF Railway). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is ramping up efforts to clear unauthorized encroachments on its property, as detailed in a press statement. Conducting these eviction drives is part of NFR's commitment to maintaining safety and operational efficiency across its network, with support from the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

Recently, a significant operation was carried out by the NFR's Engineering Department, supported by RPF, at the Jalpaiguri Railway Station area. This drive led to the dismantling of 60-70 unauthorized 'Kachha' structures, showcasing NFR's ongoing dedication to protecting railway lands. A similar action took place on January 23 at New Jalpaiguri Railway Colony, emphasizing the need to prevent safety risks posed by illegal settlements.

NFR employs a combination of awareness campaigns, surveillance, and strict enforcement to prevent further encroachments. The authority urges passengers and stakeholders to assist by reporting unauthorized occupations. NFR is unwavering in its mission to safeguard railway infrastructure, ensuring an unencumbered railway network for the seamless transit of trains and passengers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

