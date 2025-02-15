Uplift in Enrollment: Government School in Shakti Nagar Witnesses Student Surge

Enrollment at Government Girls Middle School, Shakti Nagar, Udhampur, has experienced a notable increase. The headmaster, Rishu Sharma, attributes this surge to better school facilities, including Wi-Fi services, solar panels, free uniforms, books, and scholarships for deserving students.

The school's mid-day meal scheme plays a crucial role, attracting students from economically challenged backgrounds, and adding to the appeal of public education over private institutions.

In another push for social development, the Jammu and Kashmir administration initiated the Bima Sakhi Yojana in Doda district to empower women, offering income opportunities for women aged 18 to 70. Certificates were distributed to participants by Doda Deputy Commissioner Harvinder Singh.

