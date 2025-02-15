Left Menu

Uplift in Enrollment: Government School in Shakti Nagar Witnesses Student Surge

The Government Girls Middle School in Shakti Nagar, Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir, has seen a rise in student enrollment attributed to improved amenities, qualified staff, and the mid-day meal program. The Jammu and Kashmir administration is also enhancing women empowerment initiatives, like the Bima Sakhi Yojana in Doda district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-02-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 20:26 IST
Uplift in Enrollment: Government School in Shakti Nagar Witnesses Student Surge
Rishu Sharma, headmaster of Government Middle School in Udhampur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Enrollment at Government Girls Middle School, Shakti Nagar, Udhampur, has experienced a notable increase. The headmaster, Rishu Sharma, attributes this surge to better school facilities, including Wi-Fi services, solar panels, free uniforms, books, and scholarships for deserving students.

The school's mid-day meal scheme plays a crucial role, attracting students from economically challenged backgrounds, and adding to the appeal of public education over private institutions.

In another push for social development, the Jammu and Kashmir administration initiated the Bima Sakhi Yojana in Doda district to empower women, offering income opportunities for women aged 18 to 70. Certificates were distributed to participants by Doda Deputy Commissioner Harvinder Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

 Global
2
Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

 Global
3
Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

 Global
4
Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025