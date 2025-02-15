Uplift in Enrollment: Government School in Shakti Nagar Witnesses Student Surge
The Government Girls Middle School in Shakti Nagar, Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir, has seen a rise in student enrollment attributed to improved amenities, qualified staff, and the mid-day meal program. The Jammu and Kashmir administration is also enhancing women empowerment initiatives, like the Bima Sakhi Yojana in Doda district.
- Country:
- India
Enrollment at Government Girls Middle School, Shakti Nagar, Udhampur, has experienced a notable increase. The headmaster, Rishu Sharma, attributes this surge to better school facilities, including Wi-Fi services, solar panels, free uniforms, books, and scholarships for deserving students.
The school's mid-day meal scheme plays a crucial role, attracting students from economically challenged backgrounds, and adding to the appeal of public education over private institutions.
In another push for social development, the Jammu and Kashmir administration initiated the Bima Sakhi Yojana in Doda district to empower women, offering income opportunities for women aged 18 to 70. Certificates were distributed to participants by Doda Deputy Commissioner Harvinder Singh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
NCP Leader Criticizes Union Budget 2025 and Mid-Day Meal Decision
First decision taken in the new Parliament building was to honour women empowerment, says PM Modi.
President Murmu Calls for Women Empowerment at International Conference
Odisha Expands Mid-Day Meal Scheme to Boost Secondary Education
Women Empowerment: Cybersecurity Training Sees Surge in Female Participation