Left Menu

Kerala Nursing College Ragging Sparks Protests and Arrests

Protests erupted in Kottayam, Kerala, following a ragging incident at a local nursing college, leading to the arrest of five students. Political groups demonstrated against the brutality, and authorities pledged stringent action. The state's health minister emphasized accountability in the ongoing investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-02-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 20:46 IST
Kerala Nursing College Ragging Sparks Protests and Arrests
BJP workers protest outside the Kottayam's Government Nursing College . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development in Kottayam, Kerala, political activists from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a protest on Saturday outside the Government Nursing College, decrying a ragging incident that resulted in the arrest of five senior students. Law enforcement authorities were seen deploying water cannons to manage the crowds, underlining the intensity of the demonstration.

The arrests stemmed from allegations of ragging within the college, with students taken into police custody for a two-day remand, according to the Gandhinagar police. In response, Kerala Health Minister Veena George announced the suspension of the implicated students and assured that the government would pursue substantial punitive measures against them.

Tensions escalated on Friday when students from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) clashed with police during protests. They broke through barricades, demanding accountability and interrogating college authorities amidst claims that the ragging had persisted for several months. The police investigation continues as they explore the involvement of additional individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

 Global
2
Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

 Global
3
Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

 Global
4
Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025