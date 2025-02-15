Kerala Nursing College Ragging Sparks Protests and Arrests

In a significant development in Kottayam, Kerala, political activists from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a protest on Saturday outside the Government Nursing College, decrying a ragging incident that resulted in the arrest of five senior students. Law enforcement authorities were seen deploying water cannons to manage the crowds, underlining the intensity of the demonstration.

The arrests stemmed from allegations of ragging within the college, with students taken into police custody for a two-day remand, according to the Gandhinagar police. In response, Kerala Health Minister Veena George announced the suspension of the implicated students and assured that the government would pursue substantial punitive measures against them.

Tensions escalated on Friday when students from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) clashed with police during protests. They broke through barricades, demanding accountability and interrogating college authorities amidst claims that the ragging had persisted for several months. The police investigation continues as they explore the involvement of additional individuals.

