President Murmu Celebrates BIT Mesra's Legacy at Platinum Jubilee

President Droupadi Murmu attended the Platinum Jubilee Celebrations of Birla Institute of Technology (BIT) Mesra in Ranchi. She spotlighted significant technological strides, noting imminent progress in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML).

During her address, President Murmu remarked on the transformative era of technology, where advancements in information technology have revolutionized daily life. She praised the Indian government's initiatives to incorporate AI into higher education to meet emerging technological challenges.

Emphasizing inclusivity, the President highlighted the societal disruptions caused by technology, advocating for equitable access to opportunities for marginalized groups. She encouraged youth to value traditional, small-scale innovations alongside cutting-edge advancements.

The President acknowledged BIT Mesra's distinguished contributions in engineering and technology over its 75-year history, including the country's inaugural Department of Space Engineering and Rocketry in 1964 and an early Science and Technology Entrepreneurship Park in 1975. She expressed optimism about the institute's future impact on India's scientific and technological landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)