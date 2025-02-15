UNHCR Urges Action as Humanitarian Crisis Worsens in the DRC Amid Insecurity and Displacement

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) has issued an urgent appeal highlighting the escalating humanitarian crisis in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), where insecurity and violence have left hundreds of thousands without shelter or access to aid. Continued hostilities, particularly in North and South Kivu provinces, are severely hampering relief efforts.

Heavy artillery shelling and rampant looting have decimated over 70,000 emergency shelters around Goma and Minova, leaving approximately 350,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) without safe shelter. The destruction has forced displaced families into overcrowded churches, schools, and hospitals, where they face increased risks of disease and violence.

Health Crisis and Barriers to Return:

In North Kivu, destroyed health facilities and overwhelmed hospitals are driving a surge in infectious diseases, including cholera, malaria, and measles. Simultaneously, unexploded ordnance and the devastation of homes and infrastructure are preventing many from returning to their communities. In South Kivu, over 50% of humanitarian organizations assisting survivors of sexual violence report being unable to reach those in need due to ongoing violence and displacement.

First-Hand Accounts:

UNHCR field teams report witnessing scenes of profound suffering. Among the displaced is a 55-year-old widow with five children, who was forced to flee her village for safety in Goma. Having lost her home and belongings, she was recently displaced again from the Bulengo IDP site without any clear destination.

Crisis in Bukavu and Growing Instability:

In Bukavu, where the population exceeds 1.3 million, worsening insecurity is causing panic and triggering further displacement. An influx of people fleeing violence is expected to strain the city's limited resources, with many potentially continuing their journey southward as fighting intensifies.

UNHCR's Call for Support and Immediate Action:

UNHCR urges the international community to bolster humanitarian funding to ensure the provision of life-saving aid, including shelter, healthcare, and protection services. The agency also calls on all parties to immediately cease hostilities, halt attacks on civilian infrastructure, and guarantee humanitarian access to affected populations.

"The suffering of civilians in North and South Kivu is catastrophic," said a UNHCR spokesperson. "We need the world's support to provide urgent relief and prevent this crisis from deepening further."

UNHCR reaffirms its commitment to supporting displaced communities and aiding their recovery but warns that without immediate financial support, millions of lives will remain at risk. The agency emphasizes that upholding international humanitarian law and protecting civilians is paramount in resolving this crisis.