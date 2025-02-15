Left Menu

School Bus Accident in Andhra Pradesh Leaves Students Injured

A school bus carrying 35 students overturned in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh, injuring five. The incident occurred between Mandasa and Umagiri, with the injured taken to a local hospital. A case has been registered and the bus retrieved from a pond. Investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-02-2025 23:04 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 23:04 IST
Visuals form the spot after a school bus fell into a pond in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A school bus carrying 35 students overturned in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district, resulting in injuries to five students, according to the police.

The accident took place on a road between Mandasa and Umagiri, with the bus tipping into a nearby pond. Emergency services swiftly responded to the scene, transporting the injured students to Mandasa Hospital via a 108 ambulance for medical treatment.

Mandasa Sub-Inspector, Krishna Prasad, has confirmed that a case has been registered regarding the incident, and the bus has since been removed from the pond. Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances leading to the accident, as further details are awaited. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

