Punjab Vidhan Sabha Reconvenes for Crucial Session

The Punjab Legislative Assembly is set to reconvene on February 24 for an important session, as announced by Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhawan. The meeting, previously adjourned sine die, underscores the need for new MLA orientation to enhance legislative efficiency. Key political figures attended the recent training event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-02-2025 23:16 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 23:16 IST
Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Punjab Vidhan Sabha is scheduled to reconvene for a critical session at 11 am on Monday, February 24, following an adjournment sine die on September 4, 2024. This announcement was made by the Punjab Legislative Assembly Speaker, Kultar Singh Sandhawan.

According to a notice from the Punjab Vidhan Sabha Secretariat, the session will take place in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha Hall in Chandigarh. Speaker Sandhawan emphasized the importance of training new MLAs to strengthen legislative operations, as highlighted during an orientation program for Haryana Legislative Assembly members.

Sandhawan reiterated that an effective Legislature is crucial for a functioning democracy, impacting both the Executive's accountability and the Judiciary's efficiency. This underscores the significance of the five-year legislative term for newly elected representatives to hone their skills. The orientation event saw attendance by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Haryana Speaker Harvinder Kalyan, and Uttar Pradesh Speaker Satish Mahana, among others. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

