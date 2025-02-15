Left Menu

Unity in Diversity: Doda Youth Embark on 'Watan ko Jano' Journey

The 'Watan ko Jano' Youth Exchange Programme, flagged off by Doda's Deputy Commissioner Harvinder Singh, aims to immerse young students in India's diverse culture. With the participation of students from Parisha and Palaash, the initiative seeks to expand their cultural horizons, fostering unity and social development within the community.

Doda Deputy Commissioner Harvinder Singh (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a significant move to bridge cultural divides, Deputy Commissioner of Doda, Harvinder Singh, inaugurated the 'Watan ko Jano' Youth Exchange Programme on Saturday. The initiative seeks to expose students to India's vast cultural diversity, with vibrant participation from the young minds of Parisha and Palaash Doda.

Addressing the participants, Singh highlighted the importance of this programme in broadening students' horizons, encouraging them to embrace the diverse experiences awaiting them. He emphasized the event's role in nurturing young talent and urged the pupils to become cultural ambassadors, sharing their unique heritage with broader communities.

Meticulously organized by the District Social Welfare Office, the programme promises to deliver valuable insights and experiences, crucial to the students' personal and social growth. Key officials, including Assistant Commissioner Revenue Doda Sunil Kumar Bhutyal and Chief Planning Officer Manesh Kumar, supported the event, ensuring its success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

