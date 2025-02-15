Unity in Diversity: Doda Youth Embark on 'Watan ko Jano' Journey

In a significant move to bridge cultural divides, Deputy Commissioner of Doda, Harvinder Singh, inaugurated the 'Watan ko Jano' Youth Exchange Programme on Saturday. The initiative seeks to expose students to India's vast cultural diversity, with vibrant participation from the young minds of Parisha and Palaash Doda.

Addressing the participants, Singh highlighted the importance of this programme in broadening students' horizons, encouraging them to embrace the diverse experiences awaiting them. He emphasized the event's role in nurturing young talent and urged the pupils to become cultural ambassadors, sharing their unique heritage with broader communities.

Meticulously organized by the District Social Welfare Office, the programme promises to deliver valuable insights and experiences, crucial to the students' personal and social growth. Key officials, including Assistant Commissioner Revenue Doda Sunil Kumar Bhutyal and Chief Planning Officer Manesh Kumar, supported the event, ensuring its success.

(With inputs from agencies.)