Left Menu

Anton Siluanov's Diplomatic Tour: Building Bridges Amid Tensions

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov visited Saudi Arabia to attend the AlUla Conference for Emerging Market Economies. He discussed restructuring foreign debt and prepared for US-Russia talks aimed at resolving the Ukraine conflict. Siluanov underscored Russia's financial diplomacy in restructuring debt worth $30 billion over 25 years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-02-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 14:38 IST
Anton Siluanov's Diplomatic Tour: Building Bridges Amid Tensions

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov embarked on a diplomatic mission to Saudi Arabia, participating in key talks at the AlUla Conference for Emerging Market Economies. The conference was organized by the Saudi Ministry of Finance in collaboration with the International Monetary Fund.

During his visit, Siluanov prepared for important discussions between the United States and Russia, which are scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia. The objective of these talks is to bring an end to the nearly three-year-long conflict in Ukraine. This was confirmed by a U.S. lawmaker and a knowledgeable source on Saturday.

In previous engagements, Siluanov, along with Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov and Elvira Nabiullina, governor of the central bank, held meetings with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Siluanov emphasized Russia's track record and willingness to restructure debts, stating they have restructured the debt of 22 countries amounting to nearly $30 billion over 25 years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025