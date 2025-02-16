Anton Siluanov's Diplomatic Tour: Building Bridges Amid Tensions
Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov visited Saudi Arabia to attend the AlUla Conference for Emerging Market Economies. He discussed restructuring foreign debt and prepared for US-Russia talks aimed at resolving the Ukraine conflict. Siluanov underscored Russia's financial diplomacy in restructuring debt worth $30 billion over 25 years.
Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov embarked on a diplomatic mission to Saudi Arabia, participating in key talks at the AlUla Conference for Emerging Market Economies. The conference was organized by the Saudi Ministry of Finance in collaboration with the International Monetary Fund.
During his visit, Siluanov prepared for important discussions between the United States and Russia, which are scheduled to take place in Saudi Arabia. The objective of these talks is to bring an end to the nearly three-year-long conflict in Ukraine. This was confirmed by a U.S. lawmaker and a knowledgeable source on Saturday.
In previous engagements, Siluanov, along with Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov and Elvira Nabiullina, governor of the central bank, held meetings with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Siluanov emphasized Russia's track record and willingness to restructure debts, stating they have restructured the debt of 22 countries amounting to nearly $30 billion over 25 years.
