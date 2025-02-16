Left Menu

Tragic Collapse: Artisanal Gold Mining Accident Claims Lives in Mali

A devastating collapse at an artisanal gold mine in western Mali claimed the lives of forty-three individuals, predominantly women. The accident, occurring near Kenieba, highlights the dangers of unregulated artisanal mining, a lucrative but perilous venture common in West Africa due to increasing metal demand and prices.

  • Mali

A catastrophic incident at an artisanal gold mine in western Mali has resulted in the deaths of forty-three people, mostly women. The mine collapsed near the town of Kenieba, in the country's gold-abundant Kayes region. The tragedy underscores the dangers associated with artisanal mining, a prevalent activity across West Africa.

According to Taoule Camara, secretary general of the national union of gold counters and refineries (UCROM), the women were seeking gold in open-pit areas abandoned by industrial miners when the earth gave way. While a mines ministry spokesperson confirmed the location of the accident, detailed reports from the scene are still pending.

Artisanal mining, which has become more profitable due to increased metal demand and soaring prices, often employs unregulated methods, leading to frequent deadly incidents. Earlier this year, a similar tragedy in southwest Mali resulted in the deaths of thirteen miners, including women and children, due to a tunnel flood.

