Rupee Under Pressure: Navigating Forex Fluctuations
The Indian rupee experienced a 5 paise depreciation against the US dollar amid foreign fund outflows and bearish domestic equities. Despite a falling dollar index, the rupee remained range-bound due to Reserve Bank interventions. Significant FII sell-offs and potential US tariff tensions pose further risks to the currency.
The Indian rupee experienced a modest depreciation of 5 paise to 86.76 against the US dollar in early trading on Monday, amidst high foreign fund outflows and a downward trend in domestic equities.
Forex experts indicated that the rupee's negative bias emerged from extensive dollar-buying by foreign banks, along with importers quickly securing dollars in anticipation of ongoing depreciation amid global instability. At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee traded within a narrow range, moving between a high of 86.68 and a low of 86.76.
Despite a significant drop in the dollar index, the rupee remained resilient due to Reserve Bank of India's strategic interventions. Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors offloaded equities worth Rs 4,294.69 crore on Friday, adding pressure to the rupee. Concerns over potential US-India tariff disputes and changes in RBI's government securities purchases could further impact the rupee's future movement.
