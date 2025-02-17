Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Three Dead, Eight Injured in Andhra Pradesh Bus-Auto Accident

A tragic accident in Guntur district, Andhra Pradesh, resulted in the deaths of three women and injuries to eight others. An APSRTC bus collided with an autorickshaw carrying laborers. Authorities are investigating the incident as officials express condolences and ensure medical care for the injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-02-2025 10:20 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 10:20 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district, three women died and eight others sustained injuries when a state-run APSRTC bus collided with an autorickshaw. The accident occurred in the Chebrolu mandal area, police confirmed on Monday.

The victims, identified as Aruna, Nacharamma, and Seetharavamma, were all residents of Shuddapalli village in Chebrolu mandal. Reports indicate the autorickshaw, transporting laborers to a chilli field in Neerukonda village, collided with the RTC bus, leading to the fatality of the three women on the spot.

Five others, including the autorickshaw driver, were injured in the collision and were immediately taken to Guntur General Hospital. Authorities from Chebrolu police have registered a case and are examining the factors that led to the accident. Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister Mandali Ramprasad Reddy expressed his sorrow over the incident, extended condolences to the bereaved families, and instructed officials to provide quality medical care to the injured at GGH.

(With inputs from agencies.)

