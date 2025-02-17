Massive Victory for BJP in Chhattisgarh Panchayat Elections

Polling is underway for the first phase of Chhattisgarh's three-tier panchayat elections, conducted across 53 blocks on Monday. Images from Nimora village highlight citizens actively participating in the electoral process.

In a January announcement, the Chhattisgarh Election Commission detailed that elections would transpire in three segments: February 17, 20, and 23, with results released on corresponding days. February 15 witnessed Union Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda extolling Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and BJP workers after a landslide win in the Chhattisgarh civic polls.

The BJP secured mayoral victories in all ten municipal corporations and swept chairperson positions in 35 municipal councils and 81 Nagar panchayats. Nadda noted this "historic victory" as a testament to public confidence in schemes under Prime Minister Modi's administration.

Nadda used social media to extend congratulations to CM Vishnu Deo Sai, State President Kiran Deo, and Chhattisgarh BJP workers, describing the win as symbolic of the public's trust in welfare programs led by a double-engine government.

CM Vishnu Deo Sai expressed triumph as BJP candidates claimed victory across all ten seats, declaring it a "historic day" for both the Chhattisgarh BJP and the state government. He highlighted that the Congress party did not secure any seats, attributing the victory to voter trust in BJP and PM Modi. Elections for 173 urban bodies, encompassing 10 municipal corporations, 49 municipal councils, and 114 Nagar Panchayats, were held on February 11.

